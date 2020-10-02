Eva Björg Ægisdóttir’s ‘The Creak On The Stairs’ has been elected one of the five best crime stories of October by The Times in the UK, Fréttablaðið reported this morning.

‘The Creak On The Stairs’ is Eva Björg’s first novel. It was originally published in Icelandic last March, and is now being released in the UK.

The review in The Times read: “Eva Björg Ægisdóttir’s accomplished first novel is not only a full-fat mystery, but also a chilling demonstration of how monsters are made. If there is a moral, it is that evil isn’t ‘to be found lurking in dark corners but in the human soul.’ Once again Iceland, with its bleak landscapes and voracious sea fleas, foul weather and beautiful freaks, appears to be a hellish place to live. No wonder the noir fiction it inspires is the blackest of blacks.”

Ragnar Jónasson described it as “an exciting and harrowing tale from one of Iceland’s rising stars.”

‘The Creak On The Stairs’ has been nominated for the Best Debut and Best Independent Voice in the UK in 2020–the Amazon Group and the London Capital Crime Writing Festival are hosting the awards. Hers is the only translated crime story in the Best Debut category. Readers are able to vote on individual categories.

The post ‘The Creak On The Stairs’ Praised In The UK appeared first on The Reykjavik Grapevine.