Can Iceland afford to allow its airbridge to the world to grind to a halt? Carl Baudenbacher skrifar 23. september 2026 11:31 The indefinite strike by Icelandair’s aircraft mechanics recalls a central lesson from the EFTA Court’s 2014 Wow Air case (E‑18/14): in an island state, airports, slots and reliable air services are not ordinary market parameters. They are part of the country’s lifeline. The Wow Air case was about slots: whether access to Keflavík’s scarce take-off and landing times was organised in a way that preserved effective competition. A slot is not merely a timetable entry: it is the right to use a tightly coordinated chain of runway capacity, terminal facilities, gates, ground-handling services and air-traffic control at a particular time. At a congested hub, commercially viable arrival and departure times are therefore a bottleneck resource; control over them can determine whether a new airline can build a workable network, offer connections and compete with an incumbent. In Icelandair case, this infrastructure has an added systemic dimension because there are few practical substitutes for international air links, so failures in access or operation quickly spill over into tourism, trade, freight, investment and the mobility of residents. The EFTA Court held in Wow Air that the slot coordinator must be legally and factually independent and clarified that competition authorities may intervene—including by requiring undertakings to transfer slots after allocation—where that is necessary to protect competition. In those proceedings, the EFTA Court provided national authorities and courts with effective avenues for action. Owing to the urgency, the case was dealt with under an expedited procedure by order of its President (yours truly). Iceland’s geographical position is the same today. A system-wide shutdown not only affects Icelandair and the mechanics. Thousands of travellers, families and businesses are affected, as are tourism, freight and supply routes, and the international accessibility of the country as a whole. These third parties have no seat at the negotiating table. The competent authorities should have prevented this. The irony is that, in 2014, it was the EFTA Court that showed the way. On 24 September 2026, the EFTA Court’s annual conference will take place in Luxembourg, with prominent Icelandic participants expected to attend. The present strike by Icelandair’s aircraft mechanics is preventing Chief Justice Benedikt Bogason, President of Iceland’s Supreme Court, from attending the EEA’s most important annual gathering. The EEA is not sustained by treaty text alone. Its coherence, homogeneity and legitimacy depend on direct and continuous judicial dialogue among the EFTA Court, the Court of Justice of the European Union, the European Court of Human Rights and the national supreme courts. Obstructing that exchange weakens the legal order itself. The contrast is striking. After Iceland voted against reopening EU accession negotiations on 29 August 2026, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of the EEA and the government’s intention to strengthen Iceland’s ties through it. Thirty-two years after the Agreement entered into force, Iceland even appears ready to move forward on Protocol 35. This comes despite there being no basis for portraying the Icelandic judiciary as a weak link: in applying EEA law and engaging with the EFTA Court, it has shown no less commitment than other national judiciaries. My criticism is therefore directed not at Iceland’s courts, but at the passivity of the political authorities. When Iceland’s air connection to Europe is essential to the practical functioning of the EEA, yet the head of its highest court cannot reach the EFTA Court’s central annual event, that passivity becomes impossible to overlook. Commitment to the EEA must be measured not only in declarations and legislation, but also by whether the infrastructure that makes participation in the European legal order possible is kept functioning. Prof. Dr. iur. Dr. rer. pol. h.c. Carl Baudenbacher Baudenbacher Law AG, Lawyers & Advisors | Door Tenant Monckton Chambers | Visiting Professor London School of Economics | President of the EFTA Court 2003-2017 Viltu birta grein á Vísi? Kynntu þér reglur ritstjórnar um skoðanagreinar. Senda grein Mest lesið Áfall á bíllausa daginn Camilla Rut Arnarsdóttir Skoðun Starfsfólkið stóð vaktina en stjórnvöld stóðu ekki við sitt Leifur Þorkelsson Skoðun Hver ber ábyrgð þegar læknar hverfa frá starfsemi sjúkrahúss? Jón Páll Hallgrímsson Skoðun Stöndum vörð um okkar mikilvægustu atvinnugrein Björgvin Jóhannesson Skoðun Það sem ekki sést í Excel-skjali Kolbrún Áslaugar Baldursdóttir, Skoðun Evrópa Henry Alexander Henrysson Skoðun Grindavík var ekki svartur svanur Snorri Birgisson Skoðun Núll sem heldur Sigurður Líndal Þórisson Skoðun Haust til hægri Baldvin Björgvinsson Skoðun Tækni- og hugverkaiðnaðar eykur stöðugleika hagkerfisins Erla Tinna Stefánsdóttir,Ingólfur Bender Skoðun Skoðun Skoðun Kona með spegil Þorgerður María Þorbjarnardóttir skrifar Skoðun Can Iceland afford to allow its airbridge to the world to grind to a halt? Carl Baudenbacher skrifar Skoðun Haust til hægri Baldvin Björgvinsson skrifar Skoðun Starfsfólkið stóð vaktina en stjórnvöld stóðu ekki við sitt Leifur Þorkelsson skrifar Skoðun Það sem ekki sést í Excel-skjali skrifar Skoðun Hver sat við borðið? Rúnar Björn Herrera Þorkelsson skrifar Skoðun Núll sem heldur Sigurður Líndal Þórisson skrifar Skoðun Grindavík var ekki svartur svanur Snorri Birgisson skrifar Skoðun Stóra samhengið sem gleymdist Eyjólfur Ármannsson skrifar Skoðun Tækni- og hugverkaiðnaðar eykur stöðugleika hagkerfisins Erla Tinna Stefánsdóttir,Ingólfur Bender skrifar Skoðun Áfall á bíllausa daginn Camilla Rut Arnarsdóttir skrifar Skoðun Stöndum vörð um okkar mikilvægustu atvinnugrein Björgvin Jóhannesson skrifar Skoðun Óvissa og ágreiningur SÁÁ bitnar á notendum þjónustunnar Erla Björg Sigurðardóttir skrifar Skoðun Hver ber ábyrgð þegar læknar hverfa frá starfsemi sjúkrahúss? Jón Páll Hallgrímsson skrifar Skoðun Tækni- og hugverkaiðnaður eykur stöðugleika hagkerfisins Erla Tinna Stefánsdóttir,Ingólfur Bender skrifar Skoðun Hvað vita þingmenn um hvalveiðar? Valgerður Árnadóttir skrifar Skoðun Verður Vogi lokað? Rósa Guðbjartsdóttir skrifar Skoðun Hvað eruð þið að gera í ÖBÍ? Elísa Ósk Línadóttir skrifar Skoðun Hvern á verkfallið að bíta? Gunnar Ármannsson skrifar Skoðun NPA er ekki verðlaun fyrir samþykkta hegðun Rúnar Björn Herrera Þorkelsson skrifar Skoðun Samdráttur í losun Íslands – en ekki kerfisbreyting Sigurpáll Ingibergsson skrifar Skoðun Við tryggjum ekki lýðræðið eftir á Þorvaldur Ingi Jónsson skrifar Skoðun Veit hið opinbera hvað virkar? Karl Steinar Óskarsson skrifar Skoðun Evrópa Henry Alexander Henrysson skrifar Skoðun Skeifan í smjörinu Arnar Sigurðsson skrifar Skoðun Þetta reddast: en hvað ef það reddast ekki? Valerio Gargiulo skrifar Skoðun Umferðartafir á höfuðborgarsvæðinu – Hver er staðan og hvert stefnir? Þórarinn Hjaltason skrifar Skoðun Málshraðasögur 2. hluti — Forsjármál Eva Hauksdóttir skrifar Skoðun Á rafmagnskrossara á göngustíg á hundrað og þaðan inn í eilífðina Davíð Bergmann skrifar Skoðun Er afleiðingin orsök? Hjálmtýr Heiðdal skrifar Sjá meira