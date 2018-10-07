Lífið

Hollywood bregst við Kavanaugh: „Annar ógeðfelldur dagur í sögu landsins okkar“

Sylvía Hall skrifar
Leikkonan Amy Schumer var á meðal þeirra sem var handtekinn í mótmælum gegn Kavanaugh.
Leikkonan Amy Schumer var á meðal þeirra sem var handtekinn í mótmælum gegn Kavanaugh.

Öldungadeild Bandaríkjaþings samþykkti í gærkvöld skipun Brett Kavanaugh í embætti dómara við Hæstarétt Bandaríkjanna. Kavanaugh hefur verið umdeildur eftir að ásakanir um kynferðislegt misferli litu dagsins ljós og hafa margir tjáð reiði sína á samfélagsmiðlum eftir að atkvæðagreiðslan fór fram.

Sjá einnig:  Skipan Bretts Kavanaugh staðfest

Margar stjörnur í Hollywood lýstu yfir vonbrigðum sínum með niðurstöðu atkvæðagreiðslunnar og voru margar hverjar ómyrkar í máli. Leikkonan Kathy Griffin sagði daginn einn sá hræðilegasta í sögu Bandaríkjanna og grínistinn Chelsea Handler sagði þetta vera annan „ógeðfelldan dag“ í sögu landsins en það mætti ekki gefast upp.
























Hundruð mótmælenda handteknir í mótmælum gegn Kavanaugh

Hundruð mótmælenda voru færðir í varðhald lögreglu fyrir utan byggingu Hæstaréttar Bandaríkjanna í nótt þar sem þeir mótmæltu Brett Kavanaugh, sem tilnefndur er af Bandaríkjaforseta til að taka sæti í Hæstarétti landsins.

