Hollywood bregst við Kavanaugh: „Annar ógeðfelldur dagur í sögu landsins okkar“
Öldungadeild Bandaríkjaþings samþykkti í gærkvöld skipun Brett Kavanaugh í embætti dómara við Hæstarétt Bandaríkjanna. Kavanaugh hefur verið umdeildur eftir að ásakanir um kynferðislegt misferli litu dagsins ljós og hafa margir tjáð reiði sína á samfélagsmiðlum eftir að atkvæðagreiðslan fór fram.
Margar stjörnur í Hollywood lýstu yfir vonbrigðum sínum með niðurstöðu atkvæðagreiðslunnar og voru margar hverjar ómyrkar í máli. Leikkonan Kathy Griffin sagði daginn einn sá hræðilegasta í sögu Bandaríkjanna og grínistinn Chelsea Handler sagði þetta vera annan „ógeðfelldan dag“ í sögu landsins en það mætti ekki gefast upp.
Real American heroism. Dr. Ford risked everything to tell the truth about this privileged Kavanaugh goon. Avenge her in November. https://t.co/NrLGWEXcRi pic.twitter.com/lSPtmVUH4I
— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) 6 October 2018
Another gross day in the history of our country, but the midterms are coming. We are stronger than this bullshit. We can fight and fight and we may not see the results right away, but we will see them. Our daughters will see them. Don’t give up. Fight harder.
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) 6 October 2018
My thoughts on this sad day for America (a thread):
Right-wing & corporate special interests selected this nominee and propped up his nomination with tens of millions of dollars in dark money.
We need to prioritize protecting our courts, which starts with retaking the Senate.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) 6 October 2018
What a terrible day in American history.
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) 6 October 2018
Fighting for justice- social justice - the key is to fight knowing you may not win now - but you will not stop -real solidarity terrifies them - good https://t.co/ESFZb5pcji
— John Cusack (@johncusack) 6 October 2018
Just started crying in this coffeeshop because the barista asked me how my day is going and that's ok. Fuck.
— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) 6 October 2018
An insult to survivors and a sad day for America pic.twitter.com/Y3pErrCGPf
— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) 6 October 2018
This tweet is for Dr. Ford. You put yourself through so much and I want you to know it wasn’t in vain. You started a movement and we’ll see it through. If they won’t listen to our voices, then they’ll listen to our vote.
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 6 October 2018
