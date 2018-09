Reyndi að ræna börnum frá foreldrum sínum í stórfurðulegu streymi á Instagram

Everyone's cracking jokes about Lindsay Lohan trying to steal two Syrian refugee kids from their parents & getting punched in retaliation live on Instagram—but I'm actually outraged at her blatant white saviorism. — Ghazala Irshad (@ghazalairshad) September 29, 2018

Lindsay Lohan's IG live is one of the wildest things I've ever seen. She's speaking gibberish in a fake accent and trying to take two homeless boys to a hotel room against their parents wishes. Their mom pushes her to the ground and then Lindsey cries into the camera. — Camille (@camiwilliams_) September 29, 2018

