Gæti verið öflugasti fellibylur svæðisins í 60 ár

Here are the Key Messages from the 11 pm advisory for Hurricane #Florence . pic.twitter.com/XzGiOhaGHy

Shelves were cleared out at a Costco in Apex, North Carolina on Monday ahead of Hurricane Florence. Shoppers stocked up on essential supplies to prepare for the Category 4 storm, which is set to make landfall later this week. https://t.co/JcJCxR6BF4 pic.twitter.com/6NsTQuTidL