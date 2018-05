Fjallið efst eftir fyrsta dag Sterkasta manns heims

World Strongest Man 2018 final Day 1. Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson @thorbjornsson takes the win in the Max Overhead with a huge 205kg press! @australianstrengthcoach @theworldsstrongestman #manila #WSM #worldstrongestman see all the days action at https://www.youtube.com/user/wickedphotography/

A post shared by Wicked Photography Australia (@wicked.photography) on May 5, 2018 at 4:37am PDT