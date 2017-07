ESB og Japan ná saman um fríverslunarsamning

Good meeting w Japanese Foreign Minister Kishida. We ironed out the few remaining differences in the #EUJapan trade negotiations. 1/2 — Cecilia Malmström (@MalmstromEU) July 5, 2017

We've reached political agreement at Ministerial level on an #EUJapan trade deal. We now recommend to leaders to confirm this at summit. 2/2 — Cecilia Malmström (@MalmstromEU) July 5, 2017

Painting eyes on symbolic daruma dolls to mark agmnt at Ministers' level on #EUJapan trade deal, in prep for summit https://t.co/0RHRXBZlfv pic.twitter.com/L7tQe8hdNA — Cecilia Malmström (@MalmstromEU) July 5, 2017

