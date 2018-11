2018 fjórða heitasta árið

Long-term #climatechange continued in 2018. Average global temperature set to be 4th highest on record, nearly 1°C above pre-industrial era. 20 warmest years on record have been in the past 22 years, with the top 4 in the past 4 years: new WMO #StateofClimate report #COP24 pic.twitter.com/3nUXHoUXoL