Skotárás á veitingastað í Kaliforníu

#OaksInc : Ongoing active shooter incident reported at Borderline in @CityofTO . Please stay away from area. Active law enforcement incident. Multiple injuries reported. Details still being determined. Multiple ambulances requested. @VCFD pic.twitter.com/4X3b8KMisc

#OaksInc Active shooter in Thousand Oaks. ICP and press briefing location is being set up with law and fire at the Janss Mall parking lot. @VCFD @VCSOVentura