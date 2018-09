Reitir netverja enn og aftur til reiði með einkennilegri yfirlýsingu um þrælahald

There's nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn't know history, doesn't read books, and frames their myopia as virtue. The level of unapologetic conjecture I've encountered lately isn't just frustrating, it's retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying. https://t.co/4jCFwB4T5U — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 30, 2018

People... he's not a misunderstood genius or telling “his truth.” He is an idiot who refuses to learn, read or grow. Which is why he has so much in common with @reaIDonaldTrunp. Words have consequences. And he is spreading misinformation & normalizing hate #learnfromhistory — Ted Sullivan (@karterhol) September 30, 2018