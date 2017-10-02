Stjörnurnar minnast fórnarlambanna í Las Vegas: „Hvað er að gerast í heiminum?“
Yfir 50 eru sagðir látnir og fleiri en tvö hundruð særðir eftir að 64 ára karlmaður skaut á gesti tónlistarhátíðar í Las Vegas í nótt. Maðurinn, Stephen Paddock, skaut á fólkið með hríðskotabyssu af 32. hæð Mandalay-hótelsins. Um 30 þúsund manns voru á svæðinu þegar árásin átti sér stað.
Tónlistarmaðurinn Jason Aldean stóð á sviðinu á Route 91 tólistarhátíðinni þegar Paddock skaut úr byssu sinni og var Aldean í dágóða stund að átt sig á stöðunni.
Aldean hefur tjáð sig um málið á Instagram en fjölmargar stjörnur minnast fórnarlamba árásarinnar á samfélagsmiðlum í dag.
Hér að neðan má sjá skilaboðin frá stjörnunum um heim allan eftir voðaverkin í Las Vegas.
Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas - Céline xx... #LasVegas— Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 2, 2017
Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone's safety— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2017
Hearing crazy news coming out of my hometown... Las Vegas, please, stay safe.— NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) October 2, 2017
No words, just absolutely sick to my stomach.... Vegas be safe. Prayers to victims.— Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) October 2, 2017
I can't believe what just happened in Las Vegas! What is our world coming to?! My prayers go out to the victims & their families.— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) October 2, 2017
Horrifying scenes in Las Vegas. My heart and soul is with all the victims & their families and friends. Everybody please stay safe.— Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) October 2, 2017
This is heartbreaking to learn about! Things have got to change!— Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 2, 2017
Las Vegas. No words. Victims and their families are in our thoughts and prayers. This is absolutely horrific and devastating.— Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) October 2, 2017
Can we discuss the loss of rights of people going to a concert because of the lack of assault rifle regulations?— Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017