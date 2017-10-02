Lífið

Stjörnurnar minnast fórnarlambanna í Las Vegas: „Hvað er að gerast í heiminum?“

Stefán Árni Pálsson skrifar
Bandaríkjamenn eru í sárum í dag.
Yfir 50 eru sagðir látnir og fleiri en tvö hundruð særðir eftir að 64 ára karlmaður skaut á gesti tónlistarhátíðar í Las Vegas í nótt. Maðurinn, Stephen Paddock, skaut á fólkið með hríðskotabyssu af 32. hæð Mandalay-hótelsins. Um 30 þúsund manns voru á svæðinu þegar árásin átti sér stað.

Tónlistarmaðurinn Jason Aldean stóð á sviðinu á Route 91 tólistarhátíðinni þegar Paddock skaut úr byssu sinni og var Aldean í dágóða stund að átt sig á stöðunni.  

Aldean hefur tjáð sig um málið á Instagram en fjölmargar stjörnur minnast fórnarlamba árásarinnar á samfélagsmiðlum í dag.

Hér að neðan má sjá skilaboðin frá stjörnunum um heim allan eftir voðaverkin í Las Vegas.

Skotárás í Las Vegas
