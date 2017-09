Trump stoltur af NASCAR en reiður út í NFL

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart: "Everyone should know, including the president, that this is what real locker room talk is." — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 25, 2017

Lockhart on Trump mocking NFL safety initiative: "These remarks represent someone who is out of touch and really does a great disservice" — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 25, 2017

Lockhart says there will be no discipline handed down to any player/team that didn't take the field for the national anthem — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 25, 2017

Lockhart on the next step: "This is about going from protest to progress. That's the foundational goal of all of this." — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 25, 2017

NFL hasn't had any direct communication with Trump. "If the president wants to engage in something that's productive, he has our number." — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 25, 2017