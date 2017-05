Bandaríkin gerðu loftárás á Assad-liða

May 18 #Coalition struck #Syrian pro-regime forces advancing in a de-confliction zone near At Tanf posing a threat to #US partner forces1/3 — Inherent Resolve (@CJTFOIR) May 18, 2017

This was despite #Russian attempts to dissuade pro-regime movement towards At Tanf, #Coalition aircraft show of force, & warning shots2/3 — Inherent Resolve (@CJTFOIR) May 18, 2017