.@piersmorgan Mr. and Mrs. Dursley, of number four, Privet Drive, were proud to say

that they were perfectly normal, thank you very much. — Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) February 11, 2017

.@piersmorgan They were the last people you'd expect to be involved in anything strange or mysterious..2/32567 — Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) February 11, 2017

.@piersmorgan because they just didn't hold with such nonsense. 3/32567 — Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) February 11, 2017

.@piersmorgan Mr. Dursley was the director of a firm called Grunnings, which made

drills. He was a big, beefy man 4/32567 — Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) February 11, 2017