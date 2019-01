Sjötti sigur Solskjær í sex leikjum: Rashford með sigurmarkið og De Gea skellti í lás

11 – David de Gea made 11 saves for Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur today; the most saves he's made in a top-flight league match without conceding a goal. Unbeatable. #TOTMUN pic.twitter.com/r7xYnHzalv

@D_DeGea vs @SpursOfficial:



4 Saves vs Kane

3 Saves vs Alli

1 Save vs Eriksen

1 Save vs Son

1 Save vs Llorente

1 Save vs Alderweireld



The most saves @D_DeGea has ever made in a top-flight football match without conceding.



Back to his very best. pic.twitter.com/oM58mfbuRf