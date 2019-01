Cech leggur skóna á hilluna eftir tímabilið: Frábærum ferli að ljúka

Petr Cech announces that he will retire at the end of the 2018/19 #PL season.



A legend between the sticks. pic.twitter.com/ZECGFL9l1W — Premier League (@premierleague) January 15, 2019

Petr Čech has more more saves in the Premier League than any other goalkeeper since such data started to be collected in 2006/07.



1,006 in total. pic.twitter.com/c4Z667TRuR — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 15, 2019