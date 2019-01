Ísold vill að feitt verði fallegt

View this post on Instagram

REPOSTING and PROTESTING Your post has been deleted because it violates our community guidelines. Your post has been deleted because you're fat. Not because we can see your nipple, but because we can see your stomach and your fat rolls. Your post has been deleted because it threatens our modesty, and our close minded preference of how women should look. Picture taken by @doraduna for her project “I made a map of her birthmarks” . #isoldhalldorudottir #fatgirloncam #blackandwhite #art #birthmarks #photography #filmphotography #girlboss #gurlstalk #girlgaze #effyourbeautystandards