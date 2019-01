Neyðarlegt tap Leicester gegn D-deildarliðinu Newport

Leicester have been beaten by a fourth-tier side or lower in the FA Cup for the first time since 1979-80. Newport knock out the Foxes. pic.twitter.com/8BgQQvU85a

Newport County - Leicester City 2-1: Leicester is currently the 7th in the Premier League, Newport 13th in League Two. There are 73 teams in between in the league tables #FACUP @NewportCounty