Fékk drekaköku á 32 ára afmælisdaginn
Emilia Clarke sem er einna helst þekktust fyrir hlutverk sitt sem Daenerys Targaryen í Game of Thrones fékk drekaköku í tilefni af afmæli sínu á dögunum.
Í þáttunum sem svo margir þekkja er hún einmitt drekamóðir (e. Mother of dragons) og ferðast hún um á þeim og elur þá. Afmæliskakan er því mjög viðeigandi fyrir leikkonuna sem fagnaði 32 ára afmæli sínu þann 23.október síðastliðinn.
Hér að neðan má sjá mynd af Clarke ásamt drekakökunni.
FULL DISCLOSURE: dragons are not for eating. Only for riding, and the occasional bbq. However this chocolate cake explosion of love is..(that grin managed almost the whole thing) @lolafrears I love you with the fire of a thousand dragon panic attacks. (Carnage right?) But dear instaworld I wanted to say a huge thank you to all you glorious wonder creatures who wished me a happy birthday! I felt like one very lucky chica to have been sent so much love... (and chocolate) #thirtiesareforthecake #andtheeyebrowsfindingevengreaterheightsthaneverbefore #itmustbelove