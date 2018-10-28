Lífið

Fékk drekaköku á 32 ára afmælisdaginn

Þórhildur Erla Pálsdóttir skrifar
Emilia Clarke fagnaði afmæli sínu á dögunum.
Emilia Clarke fagnaði afmæli sínu á dögunum. Getty/Kevin Winter

Emilia Clarke sem er einna helst þekktust fyrir hlutverk sitt sem Daenerys Targaryen í Game of Thrones fékk drekaköku í tilefni af afmæli sínu á dögunum.

Í þáttunum sem svo margir þekkja er hún einmitt drekamóðir (e. Mother of dragons) og ferðast hún um á þeim og elur þá. Afmæliskakan er því mjög viðeigandi fyrir leikkonuna sem fagnaði 32 ára afmæli sínu þann 23.október síðastliðinn.

Hér að neðan má sjá mynd af Clarke ásamt drekakökunni.

