Tölvuleikjasamfélagið minnist fórnarlamba skotárásarinnar

To the families and friends of Taylor and Eli, the Madden and Gaming communities are with you guys forever for anything you need. Our hearts go out to you. Rest in peace SpotMeplzzz and TrueBoy pic.twitter.com/sQLbZCPIPU — cookieboy17 (@cookieboy1794) August 27, 2018

I'm only making one tweet and i just wanna say RIP to trueboy and spotme and my prayers go out to their families. I lost one of my best friends in madden in spotme, him and trueboy were two of the nicest people ever. Please pray for everyone effected by this shooting. — Gos (@gos_madden) August 26, 2018