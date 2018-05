Ferguson fluttur á sjúkrahús þungt haldinn vegna heilablóðfalls

BREAKING: Sir Alex Ferguson is in a serious condition in hospital and will have surgery later tonight. More on #SSN . https://t.co/bJOzsao8rC

Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone surgery today for a brain haemorrhage. The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to aid his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.



Everyone at Manchester United sends our very best wishes.