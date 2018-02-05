Uma Thurman birtir myndband af Kill Bill bílslysinu
Leikkonan Uma Thurman hefur birt myndband af bílslysi sem hún lenti í við tökurnar á Kill Bill. Hún segir framleiðendur myndanna, þar á meðal Harvey Weinstein, hafa reynt að fela slysið og hafa neitað að láta hana fá upptöku af því.
Sjá einnig: Segir frá árásum Weinstein og áralöngum illdeilum við Tarantino vegna hræðilegs slyss
Nú árum seinna segir hún leikstjórann Quentin Tarantino iðrast mjög og að hann hafi útvegað henni myndbandið svo hún gæti opinberað það, þrátt fyrir að það gæti skaðað hann. Thurman segist stolt af honum og hugrekki hans.
Hún segist þó yfirhylmingu framleiðenda myndarinnar hafa verið ófyrirgefanlega. Þeir hafi logið, eytt sönnunargögnum og haldi áfram að ljúga um þann varanlega skaða sem þeir hafi valdið henni.
Slysið varð þegar Thurman átti að aka bíl eftir vegi sem var þakinn sandi og sagðist hún upprunalega ekki treysta sér til þess.
Myndbandið var upprunalega birt í viðtali New York Times við hana en Thurman segist hafa birt það á Instagram til varðveita og minnast atviksins.
i post this clip to memorialize it's full exposure in the nyt by Maureen Dowd. the circumstances of this event were negligent to the point of criminality. i do not believe though with malicious intent. Quentin Tarantino, was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, and gave me the footage years later so i could expose it and let it see the light of day, regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible. he also did so with full knowledge it could cause him personal harm, and i am proud of him for doing the right thing and for his courage. THE COVER UP after the fact is UNFORGIVABLE. for this i hold Lawrence Bender, E. Bennett Walsh, and the notorious Harvey Weinstein solely responsible. they lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress. the cover up did have malicious intent, and shame on these three for all eternity. CAA never sent anyone to Mexico. i hope they look after other clients more respectfully if they in fact want to do the job for which they take money with any decency.