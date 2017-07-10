Myspace-Tom tók trylltar myndir á Íslandi

First day in Iceland has been fun! I got this shot a few hours ago. Because of the time of year, the sun never sets here. It's 4am and it's still bright I've been to Iceland twice before and spent about 6 weeks total here. This country is so photogenic -- probably more than any other place in the world. Beautiful and photogenic are not the same--sometimes beautiful things are hard to capture in a photo, but Iceland has so many beautiful places that are also photogenic. So many of these places are easily accessible from the main highway that circles the island. I think that's why tourism has grown so fast here: Instagram is filled with stunning photos Iceland. The Icelandic people have made an impression on me as well. Case in point: my online friend @ozzophotography who I've never met in person before sent his son on a 4 hour roundtrip drive to bring me a piece of gear I left behind in America! Wow!! Thanks so much Oli brother! Check out his photos and videos of Iceland they're crazy!

A post shared by Tom Anderson (@myspacetom) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:36pm PDT