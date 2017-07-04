Lífið

„Belfie“ nýjasta æðið

Stefán Árni Pálsson skrifar
Nýjasta tískan um heim allan.
Nýjasta tískan um heim allan.

Í dag eru samfélagsmiðlastjörnur gríðarlega áhrifamiklar um heim allan og er engin undantekning á því hér á landi.

Í dag þekkja allir sjálfuna eða það sem flestir kalla „selfie“. Nýjasta æðið á samfélagsmiðlunum er „belfie“ og má segja að raunveruleikastjarnan Kim Kardashian sé eins konar frumkvöðull í þeirri list.

Bossamyndir, það sem tískubloggarar og áhrifavaldar á samfélagsmiðlum vilja kalla „belfie“ (dregið af selfie), eru myndir þar sem afturendinn á viðkomandi er í aðalhlutverki.

Lífið hefur fengið ótal ábendingar um gríðarlegt magn af „belfie“ myndum hér á landi og víðar og má sjá þær hér að neðan.

Töluvert fleiri konur taka „belfie“ myndir af sér en karlar, þó svo að það þekkist alveg að karlmenn geri það einnig.

Hér að neðan má sjá fjölmargar myndir af þessari tegund.

Miss my beach

A post shared by Jennifer Berg Pinyojit (@jenniferbergp) on

Will miss this balcony in Positano - #italy #positano #amalficoast

A post shared by TANJA ÝR (@tanjayra) on

Yes, the Blue Lagoon gets crowded, but not if you go either super early or super late! Here's what it looks like around midnight! . Fun Fact: Both times I've gone to the Blue Lagoon, I've had people (tourists) make not-so-nice remarks about me (think in terms of me wearing makeup and a bathing suit) Even this time, in a group of 8 other people, I still had men whisper and one even said "$100!" Luckily my confidence these days has me immediately snapping back with something like "You couldn't afford even an Instagram post", but it really makes me wonder how women are thought of and treated in certain countries. I hate that men can give their country a negative stereotype just by acting like idiots, but it's the unfortunate truth, and clearly they don't think twice as to WHO the actual person is they're talking to. Anyway, I'd complain more, but it's because of this harassment, at this particular location that I wrote the article "Yes, I'm Pretty and I'm Traveling Alone" two years ago, which was about the real-life way I was being judged and treated for being a woman traveling alone. As much as some people (didn't read it but still) hated it, it felt good to voice my opinion about the way women are treated for traveling alone, and how it's absolute bullshit that people act that way. And aside from the haters, it felt even better to get my foot in the door with my blogging career! So, if you're a woman and you go to Blue Lagoon alone, don't take any crap from rude tourists! Enjoy the incredible otherworldly experience, rock that bathing suit, and sip your wine like you DGAF!!! . #realtalk #bluelagoon #iceland #mylifesatravelmovie #alyssaramostravels #travelblogger #huffpostgram #goprogirl #solotravel

A post shared by Alyssa Ramos Travel Blogger (@mylifesatravelmovie) on

A post shared by @solrundiego on

View

A post shared by sigríður margrét (@sigridurr) on

Notið í gömlu lauginni #Sumaridertiminn

A post shared by Bjarki þór Valdimarsson (@bjarkithor) on

Paradís

A post shared by Birgitta Ósk (@birgittaosk) on

Gili

A post shared by karí (@karisig__) on

Me and my best friend in whole world enjoying the beginning of our VACAY here in #dubai

A post shared by Sunneva Eir Einarsdóttir (@sunnevaeinarsd) on

Dubai i sea you Until next time #dubai #uae #dubaibeach #dubaimarina #travelawesome Swimsuit: @zara

A post shared by Sunneva Eir Einarsdóttir (@sunnevaeinarsd) on

Njóta

A post shared by Júlíana Neogy (@lunaulfur) on

Im in paradise #honeymoon #hurawalhi #paradise #hurawalhimaldives

A post shared by Kris J (@krisjfitness) on

This place is unreal #hurawalhi #hurawalhimaldives #honeymoon #paradise

A post shared by Kris J (@krisjfitness) on

Nature calls Do you like camping or do you say F-- it and stay in a hotel?? #Day58 #100DaysOfFitness

A post shared by Ashley Parker Angel (@ashley_parker_angel) on

What it looks like when I realize it's not Saturday yet... Are you a morning person? I'm a night owl

A post shared by Ashley Parker Angel (@ashley_parker_angel) on

