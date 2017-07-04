„Belfie“ nýjasta æðið

Yes, the Blue Lagoon gets crowded, but not if you go either super early or super late! Here's what it looks like around midnight! . Fun Fact: Both times I've gone to the Blue Lagoon, I've had people (tourists) make not-so-nice remarks about me (think in terms of me wearing makeup and a bathing suit) Even this time, in a group of 8 other people, I still had men whisper and one even said "$100!" Luckily my confidence these days has me immediately snapping back with something like "You couldn't afford even an Instagram post", but it really makes me wonder how women are thought of and treated in certain countries. I hate that men can give their country a negative stereotype just by acting like idiots, but it's the unfortunate truth, and clearly they don't think twice as to WHO the actual person is they're talking to. Anyway, I'd complain more, but it's because of this harassment, at this particular location that I wrote the article "Yes, I'm Pretty and I'm Traveling Alone" two years ago, which was about the real-life way I was being judged and treated for being a woman traveling alone. As much as some people (didn't read it but still) hated it, it felt good to voice my opinion about the way women are treated for traveling alone, and how it's absolute bullshit that people act that way. And aside from the haters, it felt even better to get my foot in the door with my blogging career! So, if you're a woman and you go to Blue Lagoon alone, don't take any crap from rude tourists! Enjoy the incredible otherworldly experience, rock that bathing suit, and sip your wine like you DGAF!!! . #realtalk #bluelagoon #iceland #mylifesatravelmovie #alyssaramostravels #travelblogger #huffpostgram #goprogirl #solotravel

A post shared by Alyssa Ramos Travel Blogger (@mylifesatravelmovie) on Jun 1, 2017 at 8:14am PDT