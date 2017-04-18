Skráði sig aftur í herinn út af Trump

Dear isis, If you are lucky enough to kill a Special Forces operator, the possibility of us dropping the biggest non-nuclear bomb ever made on you should be the least of your concerns. There is a vengeance and wrath associated with the loss of one of our brothers. May God have mercy on your soul because we are coming and we will have none to give. Sincerely, The U.S. Military

A post shared by Tim Kennedy (@timkennedymma) on Apr 14, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT