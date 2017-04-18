Sport

Skráði sig aftur í herinn út af Trump

Henry Birgir Gunnarsson skrifar
Kennedy barðist síðast hjá UFC í desember.
Kennedy barðist síðast hjá UFC í desember. vísir/getty

Fyrrum UFC-kappinn Tim Kennedy er svo hrifinn af hernaðarbrölti Donalds Trump Bandaríkjaforseta að hann er búinn að skrá sig aftur í herinn.

Þó svo Kennedy sé hættur að berjast í búrinu hjá UFC þá er hann ekki búinn að fá nóg af bardögum og vonast eftir því að fá þá hjá Trump núna.

„Ég er komin með trúna aftur. Herinn er kominn með tennurnar aftur. Við vorum að varpa stærstu sprengjunni og erum með alvöru menn í öllum aðalstöðunum. Herinn er orðinn fallegur á ný og það er heiður að vera mættur þangað aftur,“ sagði Kennedy um þessa ákvörðun sína.

„Ég hoppaði út úr þyrlu um síðustu helgi og lyfti hendinni. Lofaði því að verja stjórnarskrána. Nú er ég kominn með fólk sem stendur við bakið á mér. Við erum mættir til þess að vinna stríð.“

Kennedy er í Afganistan og meðlimir ISIS eiga ekki von á góðu ef þeir enda í klónum á honum.

MMA fréttir

Fleiri fréttir

Sjá meira

Mest lesið