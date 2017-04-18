Skráði sig aftur í herinn út af Trump
Fyrrum UFC-kappinn Tim Kennedy er svo hrifinn af hernaðarbrölti Donalds Trump Bandaríkjaforseta að hann er búinn að skrá sig aftur í herinn.
Þó svo Kennedy sé hættur að berjast í búrinu hjá UFC þá er hann ekki búinn að fá nóg af bardögum og vonast eftir því að fá þá hjá Trump núna.
„Ég er komin með trúna aftur. Herinn er kominn með tennurnar aftur. Við vorum að varpa stærstu sprengjunni og erum með alvöru menn í öllum aðalstöðunum. Herinn er orðinn fallegur á ný og það er heiður að vera mættur þangað aftur,“ sagði Kennedy um þessa ákvörðun sína.
„Ég hoppaði út úr þyrlu um síðustu helgi og lyfti hendinni. Lofaði því að verja stjórnarskrána. Nú er ég kominn með fólk sem stendur við bakið á mér. Við erum mættir til þess að vinna stríð.“
Kennedy er í Afganistan og meðlimir ISIS eiga ekki von á góðu ef þeir enda í klónum á honum.
Dear isis, If you are lucky enough to kill a Special Forces operator, the possibility of us dropping the biggest non-nuclear bomb ever made on you should be the least of your concerns. There is a vengeance and wrath associated with the loss of one of our brothers. May God have mercy on your soul because we are coming and we will have none to give. Sincerely, The U.S. Military
Few times in history have you found a group of men that are so committed to an idea. Men that have dedicated their lives to something that can't physically be held. This construct they value more than their lives. They would undoubtably die for it but given their set of skills it might be better protected if they killed for it. It's not our job to die for our country. It's our job to make that poor bastard die for his. These men are my friends. These men are my brothers. Don't mess with the love of our lives. Don't mess with our lady Freedom. #SpecialForces #Ranger #Sniper #SEALS