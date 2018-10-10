Myndband: Víkingasveitin æfir árás á hryðjuverkamenn
Europol birti í morgun myndir og myndband af æfingu íslensku Víkingasveitarinnar þar sem sviðsmyndin er nokkuð skrautleg. Æfingin gengur út á að hryðjuverkamenn á Íslandi séu að flytja vopn og vígamenn til Norður-Írlands, sem nota á til hryðjuverka í Bretlandi.
Víkingasveitin réðst til atlögu á skip sem hryðjuverkamennirnir áttu að hafa notað til að flytja vopnin til Norður-Írlands og á sama tíma var ráðist til atlögu gegn hryðjuverkamönnum í Írlandi. Sérsveitir frá Íslandi, Írlandi, Norður-Írlandi og Bretlandi komu að æfingunni.
Æfingin sem um ræðir nefnist Atlas Exercise. Það vísar til Atlas samstarfsins, sem nær til sérsveita í Evrópu, og er æfingunni ætlað að auka samstarf þeirra á milli. Æfingar standa yfir víða um Evrópu.
Myndirnar og myndbandið má sjá hér fyrir neðan. Neðst má svo sjá kynningarmyndband um Atlas Exercise.
#ATLASexercise Iceland: terrorist cell in Iceland is trying to ship guns & fighters to Northern Ireland to launch attacks on British soil. Premises in Iceland & Northern Ireland under surveillance. Special Units from Iceland, Ireland, Northern Ireland & Great Britain on standby. pic.twitter.com/tHA5G6vBP1— Europol (@Europol) October 9, 2018
#ATLASexercise Iceland: terrorists are preparing the vessel to leave the harbour towards Northern Ireland. Special Units from Iceland, Ireland, Northern Ireland & Great Britain are on high alert and observing the situation. An assault is being prepared. @gardainfo @GardaTraffic pic.twitter.com/hm9AZOiHhk— Europol (@Europol) October 10, 2018
#ATLASExercise Iceland: Special Intervention Units have executed simaltaneous assaults on the terrorist ship in Iceland and the harbour building in Northern Ireland. All suspects have been detained. Control has been handed over to local authorities. pic.twitter.com/veh5XhbJDs— Europol (@Europol) October 10, 2018
On 9-10 Oct, watch the biggest ever #ATLASexercise LIVE with police Special Intervention Units from all over Europe. LIVE tactical trainings to neutralise terrorist threats in real-life scenarios in 7 countries, all coordinated from Europol's HQ. Stay tuned to see for yourself! pic.twitter.com/Cpaokd5o3v— Europol (@Europol) October 8, 2018