Myndband: Víkingasveitin æfir árás á hryðjuverkamenn

Samúel Karl Ólason skrifar
Meðlimir víkingasveitarinnar á æfingu.
Meðlimir víkingasveitarinnar á æfingu. Vísir/Europol

Europol birti í morgun myndir og myndband af æfingu íslensku Víkingasveitarinnar þar sem sviðsmyndin er nokkuð skrautleg. Æfingin gengur út á að hryðjuverkamenn á Íslandi séu að flytja vopn og vígamenn til Norður-Írlands, sem nota á til hryðjuverka í Bretlandi.

Víkingasveitin réðst til atlögu á skip sem hryðjuverkamennirnir áttu að hafa notað til að flytja vopnin til Norður-Írlands og á sama tíma var ráðist til atlögu gegn hryðjuverkamönnum í Írlandi. Sérsveitir frá Íslandi, Írlandi, Norður-Írlandi og Bretlandi komu að æfingunni.

Æfingin sem um ræðir nefnist Atlas Exercise. Það vísar til Atlas samstarfsins, sem nær til sérsveita í Evrópu, og er æfingunni ætlað að auka samstarf þeirra á milli. Æfingar standa yfir víða um Evrópu.

Myndirnar og myndbandið má sjá hér fyrir neðan. Neðst má svo sjá kynningarmyndband um Atlas Exercise.

