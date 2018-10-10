Myndband: Víkingasveitin æfir árás á hryðjuverkamenn

#ATLASexercise Iceland: terrorist cell in Iceland is trying to ship guns & fighters to Northern Ireland to launch attacks on British soil. Premises in Iceland & Northern Ireland under surveillance. Special Units from Iceland, Ireland, Northern Ireland & Great Britain on standby. pic.twitter.com/tHA5G6vBP1 — Europol (@Europol) October 9, 2018

#ATLASexercise Iceland: terrorists are preparing the vessel to leave the harbour towards Northern Ireland. Special Units from Iceland, Ireland, Northern Ireland & Great Britain are on high alert and observing the situation. An assault is being prepared. @gardainfo @GardaTraffic pic.twitter.com/hm9AZOiHhk — Europol (@Europol) October 10, 2018

#ATLASExercise Iceland: Special Intervention Units have executed simaltaneous assaults on the terrorist ship in Iceland and the harbour building in Northern Ireland. All suspects have been detained. Control has been handed over to local authorities. pic.twitter.com/veh5XhbJDs — Europol (@Europol) October 10, 2018