Mikil ljósasýning yfir Kaliforníu vegna geimskots SpaceX

Ummm this @SpaceX display in the sky above Santa Monica right now is totally crazy and beautiful pic.twitter.com/rDgeuItBpe

Nope, definitely not aliens.



What you're looking at is the first launch and landing of the @SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on the West Coast. The rocket took off from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 7:21 p.m. and landed safely back on Earth. pic.twitter.com/8AKjGptpps