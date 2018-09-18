Bíó og sjónvarp

Þessi unnu Emmy-verðlaun

Stefán Árni Pálsson skrifar
Leikarahópurinn í þáttunum Game of Thrones sáttur við kvöldið.
Leikarahópurinn í þáttunum Game of Thrones sáttur við kvöldið.

Mikið var um dýrðir á Emmy-verðlaunahátíðinni sem fram fór í Los Angeles í nótt og mættu sjónvarpsstjörnurnar að vonum prúðbúnar til leiks.

SNL stjörnurnar Colin Jost og Michael Che voru kynnar kvöldsins og þóttu þeir standa sig vel.

Sjónvarpsþátturinn Game Of Thrones bar sigur úr býtum í gærkvöldi og hlaut verlaun fyrir bestu drama sjónvarpsþáttaröðina og fóru aðstandendur þáttanna heim með sex verðlaun alls.

Hér að neðan má sjá verðlaunahafalistann í heild sinni þegar aðeins aðalverðlaunin er tekin saman.

Besti leikari í aukahlutverki í grínþáttaröð 
Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) 
Louis Anderson (Baskets)
Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Henry Winkler (Barry) 
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) 
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Besta leikkonan í aukahlutverki í grínþáttaröð
Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)
Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Lvie)
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Megan Mullally (Will & Grace)

Besta handritið í grínþáttaröð 
Atlanta “Barbershop” 
Atlanta “Alligator Man” 
Barry “Chapter One: Make Your Mark” 
Barry “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going” 
Silicon Valley “Fifty-One Percent” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”

Besta leikstjórn fyrir grínþáttaröð 
Atlanta “FUBU” 
Atlanta “Teddy Perkins” 
Barry “Chapter One: Make Your Mark” 
Glow “Pilot” 
Silicon Valley “Initial Coin Offering” 
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”

Besti leikkona í grínþáttaröð 
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) 
Allison Janney (Mom)
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Issa Rae (Insecure)

Besti leikari í grínþáttaröð 
Donald Glover (Atlanta
Bill Hader (Barry) 
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Besta leikkonan í aukahlutverki í minni þáttaröð eða kvikmynd
Adina Porter (American Horror Story: Cult)
Letitia Wright (Black Mirror) 
Merritt Wever (Godless) 
Sara Bareilles (Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert)
Penélope Cruz (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Judith Light (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Besta leikari í aukahlutverki í minni þáttaröð eða kvikmynd 
Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)
Ricky Martin (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Edgar Ramírez (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Finn Wittrock (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Michael Stuhlbarg (The Looming Tower) John Leguizamo (Waco
Jeff Daniels (Godless)

Besta handritið  í minni þáttaröð eða kvikmynd 
American Vandal “Clean Up” 
Godless 
Patrick Melrose 
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “House By The Lake” 
Twin Peaks USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Besta leikstjórn í minni þáttaröð eða kvikmynd 
Godless Jesus
Christ Superstar Live In Concert 
Paterno 
Patrick Melrose 
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “The Man Who Would Be Vogue” 
The Looming Tower “9/11” Twin Peaks

Besta leikkonan í minni þáttaröð eða kvikmynd 
Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult)
Edie Falco (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders)
Jessica Biel (The Sinner
Regina King (Seven Seconds) 
Laura Dern (The Tale)
Michelle Dockery (Godless)

Besti leikarinn í minni þáttaröð eða kvikmynd 
Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)
John Legend (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose
Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) 
Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower)
Jesse Plemons (USS Callister (Black Mirror))

Besta handritið af sérefni eða skemmtiefni
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated) 
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City 
Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady 
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation 
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of
Your Life

Besta leikstjórnin af sérefni eða skemmtiefni
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity 
Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld 
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life 
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake 
The Oscars

Besti leikarinn í aukahlutverki í dramatískri þáttaröð 
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) 
Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Matt Smith (The Crown)
Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Besta leikkonan í aukahlutverki í dramatískri þáttaröð 
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)
Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Besta handritið í dramatískri þáttaröð 
Game of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf” 
Killing Eve “Nice Face” Stranger Things 
Chapter Nine: The Gate” 
The Americans “Start” 
The Crown “Mystery Man” 
The Handmaid’s Tale “June”

Besta leikstjórn í dramatískri þáttaröð 
Game of Thrones “Beyond The Wall” 
Game of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf” 
Ozark “The Toll” 
Ozark “Tonight We Improvise” 
Stranger Things “Chapter Nine: The Gate” 
The Crown “Paterfamilias”
The Handmaid’s Tale “After”

Besti leikarinn í dramatískri þáttaröð 
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Ed Harris (Westworld
Matthew Rhys (The Americans) 
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Besta leikkonan í dramatískri þáttaröð 
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Keri Russell (The Americans) 
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Claire Foy (The Crown) 
Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)

Besti raunveruleika keppnisþátturinn
The Amazing Race American
Ninja Warrior 
Project Runway 
RuPaul’s Drag Race 
Top Chef  The Voice

Besti sketsaþátturinn 
At Home With Amy Sedaris 
Drunk History
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman 
Portlandia 
Saturday Night Live 
Tracey Ullman’s Show

Besti spjallþátturinn 
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee 
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver 
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah 
The Late Late Show With James Corden 
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Besti þátturinn um ákveðin málefni
Genius: Picasso 
Godless 
Patrick Melrose 
The Alienist 
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Besta grínþáttaröðin 
Atlanta 
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 
Black-ish 
Silicon Valley 
Curb Your Enthusiasm 
GLOW 
Barry

Besta drama þáttaröðin Game of Thrones 
The Handmaids Tale 
This Is Us 
Westworld 
The Americans 
The Crown 
Stranger Things

Bíó og sjónvarp
Athugið. Allar athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra er þær rita. Vísir hvetur lesendur til að halda sig við málefnalega umræðu. Einnig áskilur Vísir sér rétt til að fjarlægja ærumeiðandi eða ósæmilegar athugasemdir og ummæli þeirra sem tjá sig ekki undir eigin nafni.

Mest lesið


Fleiri fréttir

Sjá meira


Mest lesið


Tarot dagsins

Dragðu spil og sjáðu hvaða spádóm það geymir.
Velkomin á Vísi. Þessi vefur notar vafrakökur. Sjá nánar.