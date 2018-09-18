Þessi unnu Emmy-verðlaun
Mikið var um dýrðir á Emmy-verðlaunahátíðinni sem fram fór í Los Angeles í nótt og mættu sjónvarpsstjörnurnar að vonum prúðbúnar til leiks.
SNL stjörnurnar Colin Jost og Michael Che voru kynnar kvöldsins og þóttu þeir standa sig vel.
Sjónvarpsþátturinn Game Of Thrones bar sigur úr býtum í gærkvöldi og hlaut verlaun fyrir bestu drama sjónvarpsþáttaröðina og fóru aðstandendur þáttanna heim með sex verðlaun alls.
Hér að neðan má sjá verðlaunahafalistann í heild sinni þegar aðeins aðalverðlaunin er tekin saman.
Besti leikari í aukahlutverki í grínþáttaröð
Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)
Louis Anderson (Baskets)
Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Besta leikkonan í aukahlutverki í grínþáttaröð
Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)
Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Lvie)
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Megan Mullally (Will & Grace)
Besta handritið í grínþáttaröð
Atlanta “Barbershop”
Atlanta “Alligator Man”
Barry “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”
Barry “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going”
Silicon Valley “Fifty-One Percent” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”
Besta leikstjórn fyrir grínþáttaröð
Atlanta “FUBU”
Atlanta “Teddy Perkins”
Barry “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”
Glow “Pilot”
Silicon Valley “Initial Coin Offering”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”
Besti leikkona í grínþáttaröð
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Besti leikari í grínþáttaröð
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Besta leikkonan í aukahlutverki í minni þáttaröð eða kvikmynd
Adina Porter (American Horror Story: Cult)
Letitia Wright (Black Mirror)
Merritt Wever (Godless)
Sara Bareilles (Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert)
Penélope Cruz (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Judith Light (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Besta leikari í aukahlutverki í minni þáttaröð eða kvikmynd
Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)
Ricky Martin (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Edgar Ramírez (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Finn Wittrock (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Michael Stuhlbarg (The Looming Tower) John Leguizamo (Waco)
Jeff Daniels (Godless)
Besta handritið í minni þáttaröð eða kvikmynd
American Vandal “Clean Up”
Godless
Patrick Melrose
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “House By The Lake”
Twin Peaks USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Besta leikstjórn í minni þáttaröð eða kvikmynd
Godless Jesus
Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Paterno
Patrick Melrose
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “The Man Who Would Be Vogue”
The Looming Tower “9/11” Twin Peaks
Besta leikkonan í minni þáttaröð eða kvikmynd
Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult)
Edie Falco (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders)
Jessica Biel (The Sinner)
Regina King (Seven Seconds)
Laura Dern (The Tale)
Michelle Dockery (Godless)
Besti leikarinn í minni þáttaröð eða kvikmynd
Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)
John Legend (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)
Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower)
Jesse Plemons (USS Callister (Black Mirror))
Besta handritið af sérefni eða skemmtiefni
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City
Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of
Your Life
Besta leikstjórnin af sérefni eða skemmtiefni
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake
The Oscars
Besti leikarinn í aukahlutverki í dramatískri þáttaröð
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Matt Smith (The Crown)
Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Besta leikkonan í aukahlutverki í dramatískri þáttaröð
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)
Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Besta handritið í dramatískri þáttaröð
Game of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”
Killing Eve “Nice Face” Stranger Things “
Chapter Nine: The Gate”
The Americans “Start”
The Crown “Mystery Man”
The Handmaid’s Tale “June”
Besta leikstjórn í dramatískri þáttaröð
Game of Thrones “Beyond The Wall”
Game of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”
Ozark “The Toll”
Ozark “Tonight We Improvise”
Stranger Things “Chapter Nine: The Gate”
The Crown “Paterfamilias”
The Handmaid’s Tale “After”
Besti leikarinn í dramatískri þáttaröð
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Ed Harris (Westworld)
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Besta leikkonan í dramatískri þáttaröð
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Keri Russell (The Americans)
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Claire Foy (The Crown)
Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)
Besti raunveruleika keppnisþátturinn
The Amazing Race American
Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef The Voice
Besti sketsaþátturinn
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Besti spjallþátturinn
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Besti þátturinn um ákveðin málefni
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Besta grínþáttaröðin
Atlanta
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Black-ish
Silicon Valley
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Barry
Besta drama þáttaröðin Game of Thrones
The Handmaids Tale
This Is Us
Westworld
The Americans
The Crown
Stranger Things