Þessi unnu Emmy-verðlaun

Mikið var um dýrðir á Emmy-verðlaunahátíðinni sem fram fór í Los Angeles í nótt og mættu sjónvarpsstjörnurnar að vonum prúðbúnar til leiks.



SNL stjörnurnar Colin Jost og Michael Che voru kynnar kvöldsins og þóttu þeir standa sig vel.



Sjónvarpsþátturinn Game Of Thrones bar sigur úr býtum í gærkvöldi og hlaut verlaun fyrir bestu drama sjónvarpsþáttaröðina og fóru aðstandendur þáttanna heim með sex verðlaun alls.



Hér að neðan má sjá verðlaunahafalistann í heild sinni þegar aðeins aðalverðlaunin er tekin saman.



Besti leikari í aukahlutverki í grínþáttaröð

Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)

Louis Anderson (Baskets)

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)



Besta leikkonan í aukahlutverki í grínþáttaröð

Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Lvie)

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Megan Mullally (Will & Grace)



Besta handritið í grínþáttaröð

Atlanta “Barbershop”

Atlanta “Alligator Man”

Barry “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”

Barry “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going”

Silicon Valley “Fifty-One Percent” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”



Besta leikstjórn fyrir grínþáttaröð

Atlanta “FUBU”

Atlanta “Teddy Perkins”

Barry “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”

Glow “Pilot”

Silicon Valley “Initial Coin Offering”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”



Besti leikkona í grínþáttaröð

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Issa Rae (Insecure)



Besti leikari í grínþáttaröð

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)



Besta leikkonan í aukahlutverki í minni þáttaröð eða kvikmynd

Adina Porter (American Horror Story: Cult)

Letitia Wright (Black Mirror)

Merritt Wever (Godless)

Sara Bareilles (Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert)

Penélope Cruz (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Judith Light (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)



Besta leikari í aukahlutverki í minni þáttaröð eða kvikmynd

Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)

Ricky Martin (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Edgar Ramírez (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Finn Wittrock (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Michael Stuhlbarg (The Looming Tower) John Leguizamo (Waco)

Jeff Daniels (Godless)



Besta handritið í minni þáttaröð eða kvikmynd

American Vandal “Clean Up”

Godless

Patrick Melrose

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “House By The Lake”

Twin Peaks USS Callister (Black Mirror)



Besta leikstjórn í minni þáttaröð eða kvikmynd

Godless Jesus

Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Paterno

Patrick Melrose

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “The Man Who Would Be Vogue”

The Looming Tower “9/11” Twin Peaks



Besta leikkonan í minni þáttaröð eða kvikmynd

Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult)

Edie Falco (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders)

Jessica Biel (The Sinner)

Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Laura Dern (The Tale)

Michelle Dockery (Godless)



Besti leikarinn í minni þáttaröð eða kvikmynd

Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)

John Legend (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)

Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower)

Jesse Plemons (USS Callister (Black Mirror))



Besta handritið af sérefni eða skemmtiefni

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City

Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of

Your Life



Besta leikstjórnin af sérefni eða skemmtiefni

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life

Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake

The Oscars



Besti leikarinn í aukahlutverki í dramatískri þáttaröð

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Matt Smith (The Crown)

Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale)



Besta leikkonan í aukahlutverki í dramatískri þáttaröð

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)



Besta handritið í dramatískri þáttaröð

Game of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”

Killing Eve “Nice Face” Stranger Things “

Chapter Nine: The Gate”

The Americans “Start”

The Crown “Mystery Man”

The Handmaid’s Tale “June”



Besta leikstjórn í dramatískri þáttaröð

Game of Thrones “Beyond The Wall”

Game of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”

Ozark “The Toll”

Ozark “Tonight We Improvise”

Stranger Things “Chapter Nine: The Gate”

The Crown “Paterfamilias”

The Handmaid’s Tale “After”



Besti leikarinn í dramatískri þáttaröð

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Ed Harris (Westworld)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)



Besta leikkonan í dramatískri þáttaröð

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)



Besti raunveruleika keppnisþátturinn

The Amazing Race American

Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef The Voice



Besti sketsaþátturinn

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show



Besti spjallþátturinn

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert



Besti þátturinn um ákveðin málefni

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story



Besta grínþáttaröðin

Atlanta

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Black-ish

Silicon Valley

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Barry



Besta drama þáttaröðin Game of Thrones

The Handmaids Tale

This Is Us

Westworld

The Americans

The Crown

Stranger Things

