Katrín Lea sigraði í Miss Universe Iceland

I am so thrilled! Only 2 days left until I will finally step on the stage and represent this beautiful natural phenomenon, midnight sun! The question I get very often is “Why Midnight Sun?” - Midnight sun is my very first memory of Iceland! Moving from Russia I remember being amazed how bright it was outside over the night time! . . . . #missuniverseiceland #missuniverseiceland2018 #roadtomissuniverse #missmidnightsun #MissUniverse2018 #iceland #hafnarfjörður #dream #beauty #confidence #bebrave

