Tyrkir hafna boði Frakklandsforseta

1/Turkey's position on PKK/PYD/YPG, which seeks to legitimize itself as SDF, is perfectly clear. We reject as frivolous any efforts to suggest 'dialogue', 'contact' or 'mediation' between Turkey and those terrorist organizations.

2/Instead of taking steps which could be construed as legitimizing terrorist organizations, the countries we consider friends and allies must take a clear stand against all forms of terrorism. Different names and disguises cannot hide the true identity of terrorist organizations.