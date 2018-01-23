Óskarinn 2018: Shape of Water fékk 13 tilnefningar

Rétt eftir hádegi í dag voru tilnefningar til Óskarsverðlauna tilkynntar í Los Angeles.



Þar kom í ljós að Shape Of Water er tilnefnd til 13 Óskarsverðlauna en kvikmyndinni er leikstýrt af Guillermo del Toro. Hann skrifaði einnig handrit myndarinnar. Myndin fékk til að mynda tilnefningar fyrir besta myndin, besta leikstjórn og fyrir bestu leikkonuna.



Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri fékk átta tilnefningar en kvikmyndin vann einmitt vann fern verðlaun á Golden Globe hátíðinni á dögunum. Dunkirk er síðan tilnefnd til sjö Óskarsverðlauna.



Hér að neðan má sjá lista tilnefndra í heild sinni:



Besta kvikmynd

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Besta leikkonan í aðalhlutverki

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post



Besta leikkonan í aukahlutverki

Mary J Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water



Besti leikari í aðalhlutverki

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J Israel, Esq



Besti leikari í aukahlutverki

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Besta tónlist í kvikmynd

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Besta teiknimyndin

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent



Besti leikstjórinn

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out



Besta heimildarmyndin í fullri lengd

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island



Besta handrit byggt á áður útgefnu efni

Call Me by Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound



Besta erlenda kvikmynd

A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square



Besta frumsamda handrit

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Besta lag

Mighty River, Mudbound

The Mystery of Love, Call Me by Your Name

Remember Me, Coco

Stand Up for Something, Marshall

This Is Me, The Greatest Showman



Besta kvikmyndataka

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water



Besta listræna stjórnun

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water



Besta hár og förðun

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder



Bestu búningar

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul



Bestu tæknibrellurnar

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes



Besta klippingin

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Besta hljóðklipping

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi



Besta hljóðblöndun

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi



Besta stutta heimildarmynd

Edith+Eddie

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

