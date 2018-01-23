Óskarinn 2018: Shape of Water fékk 13 tilnefningar
Rétt eftir hádegi í dag voru tilnefningar til Óskarsverðlauna tilkynntar í Los Angeles.
Þar kom í ljós að Shape Of Water er tilnefnd til 13 Óskarsverðlauna en kvikmyndinni er leikstýrt af Guillermo del Toro. Hann skrifaði einnig handrit myndarinnar. Myndin fékk til að mynda tilnefningar fyrir besta myndin, besta leikstjórn og fyrir bestu leikkonuna.
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri fékk átta tilnefningar en kvikmyndin vann einmitt vann fern verðlaun á Golden Globe hátíðinni á dögunum. Dunkirk er síðan tilnefnd til sjö Óskarsverðlauna.
Hér að neðan má sjá lista tilnefndra í heild sinni:
Besta kvikmynd
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Besta leikkonan í aðalhlutverki
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Besta leikkonan í aukahlutverki
Mary J Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Besti leikari í aðalhlutverki
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J Israel, Esq
Besti leikari í aukahlutverki
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Besta tónlist í kvikmynd
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Besta teiknimyndin
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Besti leikstjórinn
Best director
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Besta heimildarmyndin í fullri lengd
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Besta handrit byggt á áður útgefnu efni
Call Me by Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound
Besta erlenda kvikmynd
A Fantastic Woman
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square
Besta frumsamda handrit
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Besta lag
Mighty River, Mudbound
The Mystery of Love, Call Me by Your Name
Remember Me, Coco
Stand Up for Something, Marshall
This Is Me, The Greatest Showman
Besta kvikmyndataka
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Besta listræna stjórnun
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Besta hár og förðun
Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
Bestu búningar
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul
Bestu tæknibrellurnar
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Besta klippingin
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Besta hljóðklipping
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Besta hljóðblöndun
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Besta stutta heimildarmynd
Edith+Eddie
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop