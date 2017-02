Worked so hard to get healthy after dealing with injuries all last year. Started the new year with a lot of excitement being at my best this year. This picture is the closest one I could find to my current mood right now after I got the news that I'm dealing with disc protrusions in my back. This is a huge setback for me, but I promise, I'll be back stronger.

