Ítölsk fyrirsæta og breskur tískubloggari virðast hafa skemmt sér konunglega á Íslandi

Stefán Árni Pálsson skrifar
Ítalska fyrirsætan Giulia De Lellis og breski förðunarfræðingurinn Gary Thompsons, sem gengur undir nafninu Plastpilturinn, virðast hafa skemmt sér konunglega á Íslandi nýverið ef marka má Instagram reikninga þeirra.

Lellis er 22 ára og hefur skapað sér nafn á Ítalíu sem fyrirsæta og komið fram í þó nokkrum sjónvarpsþáttum við miklar vinsældir en rúmlega þrjár milljónir fylgja henni á Instagram.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
Greetings from Iceland #GDL#iceland#iceberg#ioshockeddalfreddo
A post shared by Giulia (@giuliadelellis103)

Hér er hún við Skógafoss.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
Silence. #GDL#iceland#thismoment#magic
A post shared by Giulia (@giuliadelellis103)

Breski förðunarfræðingurinn heitir Gary Thompson. Hann er breskur tískubloggara sem hefur unnið fyrir nokkur af stærstu fyrirtækjunum þegar kemur að förðun, en sjálfur er hann sagður mikill áhrifavaldur þegar kemur að nýjustu straumum og tísku. Hann gengur undir nafninu The Plastic Boy á Instagram og er með 175 þúsund áskrifendur. 

Hann virðist hafa farið nokkuð hefðbundinn túristahring á Íslandi. 

Fór til dæmis og skoðaði Seljalandsfoss.
 

Og skellti sér í Bláa lónið.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
Hows you’re Sunday?
A post shared by Gary Thompson (@theplasticboy)

