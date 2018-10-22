Ítölsk fyrirsæta og breskur tískubloggari virðast hafa skemmt sér konunglega á Íslandi
Ítalska fyrirsætan Giulia De Lellis og breski förðunarfræðingurinn Gary Thompsons, sem gengur undir nafninu Plastpilturinn, virðast hafa skemmt sér konunglega á Íslandi nýverið ef marka má Instagram reikninga þeirra.
Lellis er 22 ára og hefur skapað sér nafn á Ítalíu sem fyrirsæta og komið fram í þó nokkrum sjónvarpsþáttum við miklar vinsældir en rúmlega þrjár milljónir fylgja henni á Instagram.
Greetings from Iceland #GDL#iceland#iceberg#ioshockeddalfreddoView this post on Instagram
Hér er hún við Skógafoss.
Silence. #GDL#iceland#thismoment#magicView this post on Instagram
Non succede quasi mai a due come noi di credere che sia possibile trovare Un complice in questo disordine, tracciare un’orbita nell’atmosfera. Amore mio la logica non è sincera. Chissà se amare è una cosa vera!? #GDL#laAle#fortunatu#islandaView this post on Instagram
Ma i veri viaggiatori partono per partire e basta: cuori lievi, simili a palloncini che solo il caso muove eternamente, dicono sempre “Andiamo”, e non sanno perchè. I loro desideri hanno le forme delle nuvole #GDL#Wanan#wanantouch#iceland#around @wananluxuryView this post on Instagram
Breski förðunarfræðingurinn heitir Gary Thompson. Hann er breskur tískubloggara sem hefur unnið fyrir nokkur af stærstu fyrirtækjunum þegar kemur að förðun, en sjálfur er hann sagður mikill áhrifavaldur þegar kemur að nýjustu straumum og tísku. Hann gengur undir nafninu The Plastic Boy á Instagram og er með 175 þúsund áskrifendur.
Hann virðist hafa farið nokkuð hefðbundinn túristahring á Íslandi.
Fór til dæmis og skoðaði Seljalandsfoss.
Still can’t get over being In Iceland with @maccosmeticsuk ! Iceland is legit one of the most magical places I’ve ever seen ⠀#macshinyprettythingsView this post on Instagram
Og skellti sér í Bláa lónið.
Hows you’re Sunday?View this post on Instagram
Having the most epic time with @maccosmeticsuk in ICELAND!! Celebrating the new Pretty Shiny Things Holiday Collection which launches Today!!⠀#macshinyprettythingsView this post on Instagram
