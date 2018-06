Stanslaust áreiti aðdáenda hrakti Stjörnustríðsleikkonu af Instagram

Hi if you think Kelly Marie Tran / Rose Tico's presence in Star Wars changed the franchise for the better, please RT so we can drown out the manbabies. pic.twitter.com/Q95CGI4lcY — Suzie Samin (@suzannesamin) June 5, 2018

If you followed Kelly Marie Tran on instagram then you know she has been one of the loveliest and most positive souls on the goddamn internet in the past year and I will FIGHT every last person who hurt her https://t.co/WDP6j2HM5N — Sarah Dollard (@snazdoll) June 5, 2018