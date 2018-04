Guns N' Roses koma með mikilli viðhöfn

LOS ANGELES - JUNE 1985: (L-R) Izzy Stradlin, Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan and Steven Adler of the rock group 'Guns n' Roses' pose for a portrait in the alley behind Canter's Deli in June 1985 in Los Angeles, California. They had just returned home from "Hell Tour" in Seattle. (Photo by Jack Lue/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)