Ray Wilkins er látinn | Eiður Smári og fleiri minnast hans á Twitter
Ray Wilkins, fyrrverandi landsliðsmaður Englands í fótbolta, er látinn. Hann var 61 árs gamall þegar að han féll frá en hann andaðist á sjúkrahúsi í Lundúnum þar sem hann var til meðferðar eftir hjartaáfall.
Wilkins spilaði með stórliðum á borð við Chelsea, Manchester United, AC Milan og Paris Saint-Germain á glæstum 24 ára löngum ferli en hann spilaði einnig 84 landsleiki fyrir England.
Hann fór út í þjálfun árið 1994 og var lengst aðstoðarþjálfari hjá Chelsea. Hann lauk fótboltaferlinum endanlega árið 2015 sem aðstoðarþjálfari Aston Villa.
Sem leikmaður vann Wilkins enska bikarinn með Manchester United árið 1983 og skosku úrvalsdeildina með Rangers árið 1989.
Hann var aðstoðarþjálfari Chelsea þegar að liðið vann tvennuna árið 2010 en hann var tekinn inn í frægðarhöll enska fótboltans árið 2013. Hann var í tvígang kjörinn leikmaður ársins hjá Chelsea, árin 1976 og 1977.
Fjölmargir hafa minnst Wilkins á Twitter eftir að tilkynnt var um fráfall hans. Ljóst er að Wilkins var afar vinsæll og átti stóran sess í hjörtum margra.
The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Manchester United are with the family, friends and colleagues of our former midfielder Ray Wilkins, following his tragic passing. pic.twitter.com/38w2MW86eg
Goodbye Ray, you will be missed: tonight we're gonna fight like you taught us!
Ciao Ray, ci mancherai: questa sera lotteremo su ogni pallone come avresti fatto tu!
RIP, Ray Wilkins pic.twitter.com/YLokjuXkvD
We’re devastated to hear the news that Ray Wilkins has passed away at the age of 61.
Wilkins made 84 appearances for the #ThreeLions, and was assistant manager of our Under-21s between 2004 and 2007.
We will miss you, Ray. pic.twitter.com/kZJWipsvTq
RIP Ray Wilkins, a true gentleman.
The thoughts of everyone at #EFC are with the family and friends of Ray Wilkins following the very sad news of his passing. pic.twitter.com/EwwLyzAya6
Raymond Colin Wilkins MBE (14 September 1956 – 4 April 2018)
One of the loveliest human beings I had the honour to meet, a true gentleman pic.twitter.com/rmfGTG4oBF
RIP Ray Wilkins, 61.
England football legend & one of the nicest men in the game.
Very sad news. pic.twitter.com/cI9WwxHfUZ
Sad and chocked to hear of the passing of Ray Wilkins. A true football person with a totally underestimated contribution to our sport. One of the best I’ve seen. My thought are with his family. Rest in peace #RayWilkins @ManUtd
Deeply saddened to hear that Ray Wilkins has passed away. A wonderful footballer and a delightful man. It was a pleasure to have played alongside him with England. No teammate was more helpful and supportive. I’ll be forever grateful. Thoughts are with his family. #RIPRay
#RIP #RayWilkins i will miss you my friend pic.twitter.com/QOBNmglE4E
RIP “Butch” a legend on and off the pitch, you will be missed my friend, God Bless Razor x https://t.co/qvu60O1AOk
You warmed the hearts of everyone lucky enough to have been in your presence!
R.I.P Ray Wilkins
RIP Ray Wilkins
Always so humble & softly spoken whenever I saw him.
Genuine lovely guy.
Watched him live at Loftus road many times for QPR. What a great passer & teacher of the game for any young kids who watched him pic.twitter.com/4wprZwXiuC
Terribly sad news about #RayWilkins ... was as genuine a man you could ever meet #RIPRayWilkins
