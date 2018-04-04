Enski boltinn

Ray Wilkins er látinn | Eiður Smári og fleiri minnast hans á Twitter

Tómas Þór Þórðarson skrifar
Ray Wilkins átti glæstan leikmannaferil.
Ray Wilkins átti glæstan leikmannaferil. Vísir/Getty

Ray Wilkins, fyrrverandi landsliðsmaður Englands í fótbolta, er látinn. Hann var 61 árs gamall þegar að han féll frá en hann andaðist á sjúkrahúsi í Lundúnum þar sem hann var til meðferðar eftir hjartaáfall.

Wilkins spilaði með stórliðum á borð við Chelsea, Manchester United, AC Milan og Paris Saint-Germain á glæstum 24 ára löngum ferli en hann spilaði einnig 84 landsleiki fyrir England.

Hann fór út í þjálfun árið 1994 og var lengst aðstoðarþjálfari hjá Chelsea. Hann lauk fótboltaferlinum endanlega árið 2015 sem aðstoðarþjálfari Aston Villa.

Sem leikmaður vann Wilkins enska bikarinn með Manchester United árið 1983 og skosku úrvalsdeildina með Rangers árið 1989.

Hann var aðstoðarþjálfari Chelsea þegar að liðið vann tvennuna árið 2010 en hann var tekinn inn í frægðarhöll enska fótboltans árið 2013. Hann var í tvígang kjörinn leikmaður ársins hjá Chelsea, árin 1976 og 1977.

Fjölmargir hafa minnst Wilkins á Twitter eftir að tilkynnt var um fráfall hans. Ljóst er að Wilkins var afar vinsæll og átti stóran sess í hjörtum margra.



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 





