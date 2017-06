Fótboltaheimurinn minnist Tioté

Devastating news of the death of Cheick Tiote. RIP. — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) June 5, 2017

Dreadful news that Cheick Tioté has passed away. So young. So tragic. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 5, 2017

Rest In Peace, Cheick Tioté, my condolences to his family and friendspic.twitter.com/ZDEXdG1rzt — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) June 5, 2017

I am speechless and so incredibly sad. Cheick Tioté was one of the nicest and toughest teammates I have ever had. Rest in peace brother. — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) June 5, 2017

Gutted to hear the awful news about my former teammate Cheik Tiote today. Thoughts with his friends and family. — Stephen Harper (@steveharper37) June 5, 2017

may Allah gives grant you jannah brother Tiote — Demba Ba (@dembabafoot) June 5, 2017