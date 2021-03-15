Konur fyrirferðamiklar í tilnefningu til Óskarsins

Það voru þau Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas sem sáu um útsendinguna og voru þau staðsett í London í beinu útsendingunni.
Nú fer hátíðin fram tveimur mánuðum seinna en vanalega eða þann 25. apríl. Það var ákveðið vegna fárra kvikmynda sem komu út á árinu 2020.
Verðlaunahátíðin verður haldin í Dolby leikhúsinu í Los Angeles eins og undanfarin ár en þetta er í 93. skipti sem Óskarsverðlaunin eru afhent.
Það má með sanni segja að Óskarinn í ár verði sá besti fyrir konur í sögunni. Sjötíu konur fengu alls 76 tilnefningar.
Tvær konur eru tilnefndar sem besti leikstjórinn, þær Emerald Fennell og Chloé Zhao og hefur það aldrei áður gerst.
Netflix kvikmyndin Mank fær flestar tilnefningar eða tíu alls. Lagið Húsavík er tilnefnt til Óskarsverðlauna en lagið hljómaði í Eurovision-kvikmynd Will Ferrell. Stuttmyndin Já-fólkið eftir Gísla Darra fær einnig tilnefningu til Óskarsverðlaunanna.
Hér að neðan má sjá allar þær kvikmyndir sem tilnefndar eru:
Besta kvikmynd
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Besta leikkonan í aukahlutverki
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Besti leikari í aukahlutverki
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
- Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Besta erlenda kvikmynd
- Another Round - Danmörk
- Better Days - Hong Kong
- Collective - Rúmenía
- The Man Who Sold His Skin - Túnis
- Qu Vadis, Aida? - Bosnía
Besta stuttheimildarmyndin
- Colette
- A Concerto Is a Conversation
- Do Not Split
- Hunger Ward
- A Love Song For Latasha
Besta heimildarmyndin
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- The Mole Agent
- My Octopus Teacher
- Time
Besta lag í kvikmynd
- Fight For You from Judas and the Black Messiah
- Hear My Voice from "The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Husavik from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- lo Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
- Speak Now from "One Night in Miami...
Besta teiknimyndin í fullri lengd
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Besta handrit byggt á áður útgefnu efni
- Borat Subsequent MovieFilm
- The Father
- Nomadland
- One Night in Miami
- The White Tiger
Besta handritið
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Besti leikari í aðalhlutverki
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
Besta leikkonan í aðalhlutverki
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman´
Besti leikstjórinn
- Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
- David Fincher, Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
- Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Besta kvikmyndataka
- Sean Bobbitt, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Erik Messerschmidt, Mank
- Dariusz Wolski, News of the World
- Joshua James Richards, Nomadland
- Phedon Papamichael , The Trial of the Chicago 7
Bestu búningar
- Emma
- Ma Rainey's Blackbottom
- Mank
- Mulan
- Pinocchio
Besta hljóðblöndun
- Greyhound
- Mank
- News of the World
- Soul
- Sound of Metal
Besta stuttteiknimyndin
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- If Anything Happens I Love You
- Opera
- Já-fólkið
Besta tónlist í kvikmynd
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the World
- Soul
Bestu tæknibrellur
- Love and Monsters
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Tenet
Besta klippingin
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Besta hár og förðun
- Emma
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- Pinocchio
Hér að neðan má horfa á útsendinguna í heild sinni: