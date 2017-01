1 - Dele Alli's goal was the first shot on target for either side in this match. Timing. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 4, 2017

Dele Alli has now scored 6 goals in his last 4 PL apps; as many as he netted in his previous 26 apps in the competition combined.

Spurs haven't ever lost a Premier League match that Dele Alli has scored in before tonight (15 games - W11 D4 L0).

Dele Alli has equalled his Premier League goal tally from last season (10 in 33 apps), in just 19 PL apps this season.

20 - Youngest Englishmen to 20 PL goals:



M.Owen: 18y 246d

W.Rooney: 19y 83d

R.Fowler: 19y 189d

A.Smith: 20y 197d@Dele_Alli: 20y 268d



Rank pic.twitter.com/lRZGEeJ35f — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 5, 2017