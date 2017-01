Tonight President Obama invited all of the Ambassadors he personally chose to an intimate reception at the White House. I finally got the chance to thank him for the life-changing appointment to Sweden. He said word for word: "I loved visiting you in Stockholm, it was my favorite trip. I plan to go back there really soon." I told him I have the perfect opportunity for him to come visit and he told me "to send him the details on Brilliant Minds." He also declared-- "I'm still waiting for my job at Spotify... Cuz' I know y'all loved my playlist." I am still swooning. @barackobama @whitehouse . @symposiumsthlm So proud of Mark for serving this historic President with all his heart!!/a>

