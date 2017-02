Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to fuck off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I'd always imagined. https://t.co/4FII8sYmIt — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

So @jk_rowling loudly backed Ed Miliband, Remain & Hillary.

Takes some wizardry to be so wrong so often. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

Told off?

She's not my headmistress.

Ms Rowling just wants to insult & demean anyone who disagrees with her politics. https://t.co/0GY3adD8uO — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

National treasure?

She wrote a few wizard books. https://t.co/pbkMIX3Hpq — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

.@piersmorgan If only you'd read Harry Potter, you'd know the downside of sucking up to the biggest bully in school is getting burned alive. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017