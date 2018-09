Henry Cavill tekur að sér hlutverk Geralt

My new mailing address is: Geralt C/O Vesemir Kaer Morhen Kaer Morhen Valley Hertch Kaedwen Please note, I'm rarely there. Monster slaying being what it is. So, replies will be few and far between, if at all. @Netflix #Witcher #GeraltOfRivia

