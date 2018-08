Stefáns Karls minnst um allan heim

In honor of Stefán Karl Stefánsson (aka Robbie Rotten) passing away. Enjoy this video of him singing 'We Are Number One' live. He will be missed :( pic.twitter.com/PTm2AGLK4I — ᵃˢʰˡᶤᵉ (@pftweekes) August 21, 2018

stefan karl isn't just a wholeheartedly beloved children's entertainer, but a wonderful example of how internet humor and communities don't always have to devolve into ceaselessly bitter satire, but rather can be a force used for good



i respect him ... a lot. i'll miss him — adri @ home (@cybershoujo) August 21, 2018

Today is a sad day. Stefán Karl Stefánsson, best known for playing Robbie Rotten, has lost his fight with cancer, and has passed away aged 43. A credit to children's TV and a gift to the meme world.



Rest in peace Stefán. You will always be Number One.#RobbieRotten pic.twitter.com/vCr2kDLY9x — TheRealXboxNerd (@TheRealXboxNerd) August 21, 2018