Háloftaástarsaga í beinni orðin að deilum um persónuvernd og kynbundna áreitni

Seeing that the woman from that viral plane bae story has had to delete her social media bc of folks harassing her is so disturbing. I mean, ol girl's initial chronicling of these strangers lives on multiple forms of social media was weird as fuck, but folks had to one up that. — i write books. (@_nicolefalls) July 6, 2018

hey @roseybeeme the plane girl deleted her social after being harassed as a result of your lack of boundaries. winking at your audience a& calling them "sneaky" enough to find her? sis. this isn't cute it's invasive & irresponsible. she doesn't want to be famous. seriously. stop. https://t.co/5WUAIAsRNd — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) July 7, 2018