Netverjar í hvalalosti ausa svívirðingum yfir Íslendinga

Stemningin gagnvart Íslandi á samskiptamiðlinum Twitter hefur heldur betur súrnað síðustu sólarhringa.



Sé leitað að myllumerkinu #Iceland koma alla jafna upp gríðarlega jákvæðar umsagnir og myndir af náttúrufegurð Íslands. Það er hins vegar breytt eftir að fregnir bárust af því að Íslendingar hefðu veitt sjaldgæfan hval.



Stór hluti þess sem hefur verið sagt um Ísland á Twitter undanfarna daga er ekki beint fallegt. Fjöldi fólks keppist við að ausa svívirðingum yfir land og þjóð. Hér er smá sýnishorn.



