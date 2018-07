Aðdáendur í öngum sínum vegna trúlofunar Biebers: „Hverjum í fjandanum á ég núna að giftast?“

Fucking Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged?????? Excuse me what the fuck???????? Who the fuck am I supposed to marry now????? — Molly Walsh (@MollyWalsh) July 8, 2018

Justin Bieber is engaged to Hailey Baldwin and I have never been so sad in my entire life... did she know every word to every song? did she go to his concert by herself? did she buy all purple clothes because he said it was his favorite color? did she even watch never say never — hanna (@hannalangevin) July 8, 2018