Umdeild ummæli þingkonu reita Trump til reiði

Throwing Sarah Sanders' family out wasn't enough, the owner then stalked her to harass her at another spot! Does anyone reasonably believe other Democrats won't escalate this further to actual violence? After hearing Waters and Booker one would have to wonder if they even care? https://t.co/dhcAwgXgVk

This is absolutely insane - and extremely dangerous. My father in law works in the administration, does this mean when we go out to dinner we should be ambushed?!? Don't ever again give me any of the “when they go low, we go high” lip service. https://t.co/UF1feYT0Pm