Er Raggi Sig hættur í landsliðinu?

What a ride we've had for a long time now.. We wanted more out of this World Cup but fortune was not on our side. It's been an honor to play for my country with my friends, with all the success we've had. Now it's time for some young guns to take over the defence. Big thanks to everyone involved on this amazing journey #fyririsland

A post shared by Ragnar Sigurðsson (@sykurson) on Jun 27, 2018 at 9:26am PDT