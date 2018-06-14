Enski boltinn

Sjáðu alla innbyrðisleikdaga „risanna“ í ensku úrvalsdeildinni á næsta tímabili

Óskar Ófeigur Jónsson skrifar
David Silva fagnar marki á móti Manchester United á síðustu leiktíð.
David Silva fagnar marki á móti Manchester United á síðustu leiktíð. Vísir/Getty

Enska úrvalsdeildin gaf í morgun út alla leikdaga í deildinni á keppnistímabilinu 2018-19 en fyrsta umferðin mun fara fram 11. ágúst næstkomandi.

Arsenal fær tvö mjög erfið verkefni í byrjun móts á móti Manchester City og Chelsea en þetta verður mun auðveldara hjá liðum eins og Manchester United og Liverpool.

Hér fyrir neðan má síðan sjá yfirlit yfir það hvenær stóru liðin í deildinni mætast innbyrðis á komandi tímabili. Fólkið á ESPN tók þetta saman og setti upp í aðgengilegar töflur.



 
 


 




