Sjáðu alla innbyrðisleikdaga „risanna“ í ensku úrvalsdeildinni á næsta tímabili
Enska úrvalsdeildin gaf í morgun út alla leikdaga í deildinni á keppnistímabilinu 2018-19 en fyrsta umferðin mun fara fram 11. ágúst næstkomandi.
Arsenal fær tvö mjög erfið verkefni í byrjun móts á móti Manchester City og Chelsea en þetta verður mun auðveldara hjá liðum eins og Manchester United og Liverpool.
Hér fyrir neðan má síðan sjá yfirlit yfir það hvenær stóru liðin í deildinni mætast innbyrðis á komandi tímabili. Fólkið á ESPN tók þetta saman og setti upp í aðgengilegar töflur.
Last time a team defended its Premier League title was Manchester United during its 3-peat from 2006-09.@ManCity begin its title defense traveling to Arsenal on opening day and then hosting Huddersfield on Aug. 18. pic.twitter.com/twtQoV2oga
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 14, 2018
Manchester United finished second last season, its best finish since Sir Alex Ferguson's last season in 2012-13 (won title).
@ManUtd host Leicester City on opening day and host Spurs on Aug. 25 in its first Top 6 matchup. pic.twitter.com/IgaiMxvqqA
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 14, 2018
Liverpool picked up two wins last season against the Top 6, a 4-0 win against Arsenal and a 4-3 win against City. @LFC don't host a Top 6 team until October, while traveling to Spurs and Chelsea in September. pic.twitter.com/hXZC75OK0J
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 14, 2018
Chelsea finished outside the top 4 last season after winning the league in 2016-17. @ChelseaFC host 4 of the other 5 Top 6 teams prior to the new year. pic.twitter.com/ZnAHIkTqFG
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 14, 2018
The Gunners have quite the August. @Arsenal host defending champions Manchester City on opening day and then travel to London-rivals Chelsea the following week. pic.twitter.com/Gphi097g1h
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 14, 2018
One more!
Spurs finished with 4 wins against the other Top 6 teams last season, third to Man City (8) and Man United (6). @SpursOfficial toughest month in terms of Top 6 opponents is March, hosting rivals Arsenal and traveling to Man City. pic.twitter.com/yxHeQqhcPX
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 14, 2018
