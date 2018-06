„Ég myndi aldrei sitja þarna og leyfa krökkunum mínum að vera slátrað“

I don't care what that article says. Scot Peterson is a fucking coward. He was scared? So was I and everyone else inside that building. While I had to run across my classroom and hid from the shooter, he stood outside and did nothing. He gets absolutely no sympathy from me.

Peterson keeps saying we're “his kids”. If that was the case, he would have done something to protect us. He waited outside while Hixon ran in, UNARMED, to try and help us. Hixon showed how much he truly cared about us that day and for that he will always be one of my heroes.